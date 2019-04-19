Condolences: What to Say? 75 Sympathy Message Examples

Consider offering these words of comfort if you're not sure what's appropriate.

When someone you care about has lost a loved one, it can be hard to know what to say. But it's important to say something. Sharing your condolences lets them know you care and offers comfort in one of the hardest times they'll ever experience. It's a loving gesture that means a lot.

If you're not sure just what to say, here are some messages you can use. You can either copy them word for word, change them to sound more like you, or customize them with your fondest memories of the person who has died. The thought will be appreciated in any case.

(It's always a good idea to personalize your condolence message with names – both the name of who you're writing to and also the name of the deceased.)

Remember that it's absolutely okay to say something short and simple, especially in your first condolence thought offered in person or on Facebook or wherever you first hear the news.

(If you're writing a formal card or note to go with flowers, then a more formal tone is fine, but you can also keep it simple and personal there, too.)

Immediate Personal Condolences

I'm so sorry to hear of your loss.

I'm stunned by this news. I'm so very sorry for your loss.

My heart aches to hear this news. I'm praying for everyone.

I love you and I'm here for you.

Please know that your friends love you and are here for you.

I'm so sorry. My heart goes out to you.

My deepest sympathies to you and your family.

God bless you and your family.

My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.

I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm going to miss her/him too.

I wish you peace and comfort as you grieve.

Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.

What a beautiful life s/he lived. I'm so very sorry for your loss.

My heart is heavy today, and I know yours is too.

Words can't describe how sorry I am at this loss. You're in my prayers.

As you go through this difficult time, remember that you are so loved.

You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve this loss. All my love.

I wish I could be there to comfort you as you grieve. I'm holding you in my heart.

What a great loss to the world. S/he will be missed by so many.

My heart goes out to you and to everyone who loved her/him. This is such a huge loss.

What a lovely person, who will be deeply missed.

Loss of a Spouse

I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Remembering your great love story today and always.

A lifetime together is never enough. I am thinking of both of you with so much love.

Your loving marriage was an inspiration to me.

I know your love will always continue, even though you are parted.

I'll always remember the love in your eyes when you looked at each other.

Your true love story is beautiful to all who know you. I'm keeping you in my thoughts.

Loss of a Parent

I have such precious childhood memories of your mom/dad. I know you'll miss her/him so much.

Your mom/dad was such an incredible person. No one can ever replace him/her.

I never met your mom/dad, but I can tell how wonderful s/he must have been just by knowing you. We reflect the best parts of our parents thanks to the loving way they raised us. Take comfort in your memories as you grieve.

Although I don't know you well, your mother/father was one of my closest friends and s/he spoke of you often. I know s/he loved you so much and prepared you to handle this tragic loss. You're in my thoughts and prayers.

No matter how old we are, it's never easy to lose a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve.

Your father/mother was like a second dad/mom to me growing up. I've always remembered the good times and the lessons s/he taught me. All my love in this hard time.

Loss of a Sibling

My deepest condolences on the loss of your sister/brother.

I'm so glad I had a chance to know your sister/brother. He/she was a special person who will be so sorely missed.

I wish I had been able to meet your sister/brother. I know from your stories how special s/he was.

Our siblings carry a piece of our hearts in theirs. Thinking of you and your family.

Sudden Loss

I am so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

My heart goes out to you after this sudden loss. You're in my thoughts and prayers.

I was so saddened to hear this shocking news. My heart goes out to you at this time of grief.

This is such a shock. All my best wishes to you and your family.

Loss of a Child

I am so terribly sorry for your loss.

There are no words for such an unimaginable loss. You're in my thoughts/prayers/heart.

My heart aches for you and your family. You are in my prayers.

It has been such a joy in my life to know your beautiful child. S/he has been a light in the world, and still is.

Please know I'm here for you and I'm thinking of you all the time.

Suicide Loss

This is so unfair. My heart hurts for you.

I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray that s/he has found peace.

I can't imagine the pain you're feeling. I'm here if you need to talk.

Anniversary of a Death

I know today is a very hard day. There are so many precious memories. I'm here for you today and always.

Your friends still have you in their thoughts and prayers. Please reach out if we can help.

Your loved ones haven't forgotten you, and you're in my heart on this sad anniversary.

I know your grief still continues. I'm holding you up in my prayers as you remember a wonderful life.

Loss of a Pet

Our pets are some of our very best friends. Thinking of you as you grieve.

I know your sweet pet was a member of your family, and it hurts so much to lose her/him. You're in my thoughts and prayers.

You gave your pet such a wonderful life, full of love and comfort. I know he/she loved you for it. All my best as you grieve this loss.

More Formal Sympathy Prayers, Quotes, Etc., to Include in Cards

"Death ends a life, not a relationship." —Mitch Albom

Gone too soon — but his/her love lives on. You're in my thoughts.

As long as you live, your loved one will live on through you.

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalms 34:18

I was so sorry to hear of your loss. The thoughts of many are with you.

We will cherish their memories forever.

Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

"What is lovely never dies, but passes into another loveliness, star-dust or sea-foam, flower or winged air." —Thomas Bailey Aldrich

My condolences as you grieve.

Don't let go of your precious memories. They'll get you through this difficult time.

I know words can't take away the hurt you're feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.

My heart is breaking for you. I'm praying for you and hoping you'll find some comfort.

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories." —Leo Buscaglia

I'm lighting a candle in your dear loved one's honor.

His/her life was far too short, but it made a big impact on the world. I'll always remember him/her.

Even as I'm shedding tears for your loss, I'm honored to remember one of the best people I ever met.

I'm so sorry for your great loss. Remember that I'm just a phone call away if you need to talk.