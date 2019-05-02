RIP: Who We Lost in April 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in April 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of people featured in this video:

John Singleton, directed the groundbreaking urban drama "Boyz n the Hood"

Earl Thomas Conley, country music legend

Bill Isles, co-founder of legendary R&B group The O'Jays

Georgia Engel, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" actress

Ken Kercheval, J.R.'s rival on "Dallas"

John Havlicek, Boston Celtics Hall of Famer

Richard Cole, last surviving member of World War II's Doolittle Raiders

Jerrie Cobb, NASA's first female astronaut candidate

Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigator inspired "Conjuring" movies

Kim English, gospel and house music singer

Forrest Gregg, Packers Hall-of-Fame lineman

Gino Marchetti, legendary Baltimore Colts defensive end

Bibi Andersson, Swedish actress starred in 13 Ingmar Bergman films

