RIP: Who We Lost in April 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
1 hour ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in April 2019.
John Singleton, directed the groundbreaking urban drama "Boyz n the Hood"
Earl Thomas Conley, country music legend
Bill Isles, co-founder of legendary R&B group The O'Jays
Georgia Engel, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" actress
Ken Kercheval, J.R.'s rival on "Dallas"
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics Hall of Famer
Richard Cole, last surviving member of World War II's Doolittle Raiders
Jerrie Cobb, NASA's first female astronaut candidate
Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigator inspired "Conjuring" movies
Kim English, gospel and house music singer
Forrest Gregg, Packers Hall-of-Fame lineman
Gino Marchetti, legendary Baltimore Colts defensive end
Bibi Andersson, Swedish actress starred in 13 Ingmar Bergman films
