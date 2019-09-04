RIP: Who We Lost in August 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in August 2019.

(An updated August 2019 video will be published soon)

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:

Valerie Harper (1939–2019), star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda"

Peter Fonda (1940–2019), Hollywood counterculture icon starred in "Easy Rider"

Jessi Combs (1980–2019), "fastest woman on four wheels"

Gerry Murray (1920–2019), roller derby star

Cedric Benson (1982–2019), former NFL running back

Cliff Branch (1948–2019), legendary Raiders receiver

Harley Race (1943–2019), pro wrestling legend

Barbara March (1953–2019), played Lursa Duras in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine"

Celso Pina (1953–2019), legendary Mexican accordionist

David Koch (1940–2019), industrialist who funded conservative politics

Al Haynes (1931–2019), heroic pilot of United Flight 232

Dorothy Olsen (1916–2019), one of WWII's last surviving Woman Airforce Service Pilots

Toni Morrison (1931–2019), Nobel Prize-winning author of "Beloved"

