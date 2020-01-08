RIP: Who We Lost in December 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
17 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in December 2019.
Read the full obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video
Philip McKeon (1964–2019), "Alice" star
Juice Wrld (1998–2019), Chicago rapper
Don Imus (1940–2019), controversial radio "shock jock"
Kelly Fraser (1993–2019), Inuit-Canadian pop singer
Danny Aiello (1933–2019), character actor known for "Do the Right Thing"
Junior Johnson (1931–2019), NASCAR legend
Johanna Lindsey (1952–2019), bestselling romance novelist
Richard G. Hatcher (1933–2019), one of the first black mayors of a major U.S. city
Sue Lyon (1946–2019), star of "Lolita"
Pat Sullivan (1950–2019), Auburn college football legend
Hayden Fry (1929–2019), longtime University of Iowa football coach
Rene Auberjonois (1940–2019), costar of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Benson"
Caroll Spinney (1933–2019), Sesame Street's beloved Big Bird
Ram Dass (1931–2019), spiritual guru
Marie Fredriksson (1958–2019), Roxette singer and keyboardist
Revisit last month's video:
SHARE
TWEET