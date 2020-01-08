RIP: Who We Lost in December 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in December 2019.

Read the full obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video

Philip McKeon (1964–2019), "Alice" star

Juice Wrld (1998–2019), Chicago rapper

Don Imus (1940–2019), controversial radio "shock jock"

Kelly Fraser (1993–2019), Inuit-Canadian pop singer

Danny Aiello (1933–2019), character actor known for "Do the Right Thing"

Junior Johnson (1931–2019), NASCAR legend

Johanna Lindsey (1952–2019), bestselling romance novelist

Richard G. Hatcher (1933–2019), one of the first black mayors of a major U.S. city

Sue Lyon (1946–2019), star of "Lolita"

Pat Sullivan (1950–2019), Auburn college football legend

Hayden Fry (1929–2019), longtime University of Iowa football coach

Rene Auberjonois (1940–2019), costar of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Benson"

Caroll Spinney (1933–2019), Sesame Street's beloved Big Bird

Ram Dass (1931–2019), spiritual guru

Marie Fredriksson (1958–2019), Roxette singer and keyboardist

Revisit last month's video: