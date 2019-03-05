RIP: Who We Lost in February 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
49 mins ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in February 2019.
Kristoff St. John, "The Young and the Restless" star
Peter Tork, beloved Monkees musician
Katherine Helmond, star of "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?"
Lee Radziwill, stylish sister of Jackie Kennedy
George Klein, Memphis DJ and friend of Elvis Presley
Karl Lagerfeld, iconic fashion designer
Brody Stevens, comedian appeared in "The Hangover"
Frank Robinson, trailblazing MLB manager and Hall of Fame player
Albert Finney, Oscar-nominated British actor
Andre Previn, acclaimed conductor, composer, and performer
David Horowitz, consumer reporter hosted "Fight Back!"
