RIP: Who We Lost in February 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in February 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for their life stories:

Kristoff St. John, "The Young and the Restless" star

Peter Tork, beloved Monkees musician

Katherine Helmond, star of "Soap" and "Who's the Boss?"

Lee Radziwill, stylish sister of Jackie Kennedy

George Klein, Memphis DJ and friend of Elvis Presley

Karl Lagerfeld, iconic fashion designer

Brody Stevens, comedian appeared in "The Hangover"

Frank Robinson, trailblazing MLB manager and Hall of Fame player

Albert Finney, Oscar-nominated British actor

Andre Previn, acclaimed conductor, composer, and performer

David Horowitz, consumer reporter hosted "Fight Back!"

Revisit last month's video: