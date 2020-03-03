RIP: Who We Lost in February 2020

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines
By: John Maxwell
4 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in February 2020
Kirk Douglas (1916–2020), Hollywood legend
Ja'Net DuBois (2020), starred as Willona on "Good Times"
Pop Smoke (1999–2020), up and coming rapper
Robert Conrad (1935–2020), star of TV's "The Wild Wild West"
Katherine Johnson (1918–2020), NASA mathematician made famous in "Hidden Figures"
Willie Wood (1936–2020), legendary Packers defensive back
Clive Cussler (1931–2020), best-selling adventure author
Paul English (1932–2020), longtime drummer for Willie Nelson
B. Smith (1949–2020), restauranteur and lifestyle guru
Lee Phillip Bell (1928–2020), co-creator of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Paula Kelly (1943–2020), actress and dancer starred on Broadway and in movies
Ben Cooper (1933–2020), "Johnny Guitar" star
Caroline Flack (1979–2020), former UK "Love Island" host
Mickey Wright (1935–2020), LPGA legend who won 13 majors
Jane Milmore (1955–2020), screenwriter and producer for "Martin," and "The Hughleys"
Orson Bean (1928–2020), comic actor and talk show favorite
Tony Fernandez (1962–2020), former Toronto Blue Jays star
David Roback (1958–2020), Mazzy Star co-founder
Joe Coulombe (1930–2020), founder of Trader Joe's
