RIP: Who We Lost in February 2020

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in February 2020

Read the full Length obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:

Kirk Douglas (1916–2020), Hollywood legend

Ja'Net DuBois (2020), starred as Willona on "Good Times"

Pop Smoke (1999–2020), up and coming rapper

Robert Conrad (1935–2020), star of TV's "The Wild Wild West"

Katherine Johnson (1918–2020), NASA mathematician made famous in "Hidden Figures"

Willie Wood (1936–2020), legendary Packers defensive back

Clive Cussler (1931–2020), best-selling adventure author

Paul English (1932–2020), longtime drummer for Willie Nelson

B. Smith (1949–2020), restauranteur and lifestyle guru

Lee Phillip Bell (1928–2020), co-creator of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Paula Kelly (1943–2020), actress and dancer starred on Broadway and in movies

Ben Cooper (1933–2020), "Johnny Guitar" star

Caroline Flack (1979–2020), former UK "Love Island" host

Mickey Wright (1935–2020), LPGA legend who won 13 majors

Jane Milmore (1955–2020), screenwriter and producer for "Martin," and "The Hughleys"

Orson Bean (1928–2020), comic actor and talk show favorite

Tony Fernandez (1962–2020), former Toronto Blue Jays star

David Roback (1958–2020), Mazzy Star co-founder

Joe Coulombe (1930–2020), founder of Trader Joe's

Revisit last month's video: