RIP: Who We Lost in January 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
7 mins ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in January 2019.
Read the full Legacy obituaries for their life stories:
James Ingram, R&B singing legend
Carol Channing, Broadway legend
Mason Lowe, professional bull rider
Kevin Barnett, comedian, writer
Fatima Ali, star of Bravo's "Top Chef"
Kaye Ballard, "The Mothers-In-Law" star
Herb Kelleher, colorful co-founder of Southwest Airlines
