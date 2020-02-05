RIP: Who We Lost in January 2020

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
7 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in January 2020
Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:
Kobe Bryant (1978–2020), basketball legend
Neil Peart (1952–2020), legendary drummer for Rush
Elizabeth Wurtzel (1967–2020), bestselling author of "Prozac Nation"
Edd Byrnes (1932–2020), "77 Sunset Strip" star
Rocky Johnson (1944–2020), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father
Jim Lehrer (1934–2020), longtime anchor of "PBS NewsHour"
Mary Higgins Clark (1927–2020), bestselling author was the "Queen of Suspense"
Jack Van Impe (1931–2020), popular televangelist who preached about the rapture
David Olney (1948–2020), acclaimed singer-songwriter
John Karlen (1933–2020), starred as Willie Loomis on cult favorite "Dark Shadows"
Christopher Tolkien (1924–2020), J.R.R. Tolkien's son who edited his Middle-Earth legends
Don Larsen (1929–2020), legendary Yankees pitcher
Buck Henry (1930–2020), actor and screenwriter who co-created "Get Smart"
Chris Doleman (1961–2020), Hall of Fame defensive end
Marj Dusay (1936–2020), soap opera regular
Terry Jones (1942–2020), founding member of the Monty Python team
Revisit last month's video:
SHARE
TWEET