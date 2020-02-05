RIP: Who We Lost in January 2020

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in January 2020

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:

Kobe Bryant (1978–2020), basketball legend

Neil Peart (1952–2020), legendary drummer for Rush

Elizabeth Wurtzel (1967–2020), bestselling author of "Prozac Nation"

Edd Byrnes (1932–2020), "77 Sunset Strip" star

Rocky Johnson (1944–2020), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father

Jim Lehrer (1934–2020), longtime anchor of "PBS NewsHour"

Mary Higgins Clark (1927–2020), bestselling author was the "Queen of Suspense"

Jack Van Impe (1931–2020), popular televangelist who preached about the rapture

David Olney (1948–2020), acclaimed singer-songwriter

John Karlen (1933–2020), starred as Willie Loomis on cult favorite "Dark Shadows"

Christopher Tolkien (1924–2020), J.R.R. Tolkien's son who edited his Middle-Earth legends

Don Larsen (1929–2020), legendary Yankees pitcher

Buck Henry (1930–2020), actor and screenwriter who co-created "Get Smart"

Chris Doleman (1961–2020), Hall of Fame defensive end

Marj Dusay (1936–2020), soap opera regular

Terry Jones (1942–2020), founding member of the Monty Python team

