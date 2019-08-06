RIP: Who We Lost in July 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in July 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of people featured in this video:

Ross Perot (1930–2019), billionaire and independent presidential candidate in 1992 and '96

Lee Iacocca (1924–2019), iconic leader of Ford and Chrysler

Pernell Whitaker (1964–2019), boxing legend

John Paul Stevens (1920–2019), retired Supreme Court Justice

Art Neville (1937–2019), keyboardist and singer with the Neville Brothers and the Meters

Ernestine Romero (1987–2019), award-winning Tejano singer

Jerry Lawson (1944–2019), lead singer for the Persuasions

Chris Kraft (1924–2019), NASA's visionary first flight director

Nick Buoniconti (1940–2019), Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker

Rip Torn (1931–2019), "Men in Black" and "The Larry Sanders Show" star

Stephanie Niznik (1967–2019), actress played Nina on "Everwood"

David Hedison (1927–2019), "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" actor

Arte Johnson (1929–2019), "Laugh-In" star

Denise Nickerson (1957–2019), played Violet Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka"

Grant Thompson (1980–2019), YouTube star known as "The King of Random"

Cameron Boyce (1999–2019), star of Disney's "Descendants"

Rutger Hauer (1944–2019), "Blade Runner" star

