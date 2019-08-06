RIP: Who We Lost in July 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
13 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in July 2019.
Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of people featured in this video:
Ross Perot (1930–2019), billionaire and independent presidential candidate in 1992 and '96
Lee Iacocca (1924–2019), iconic leader of Ford and Chrysler
Pernell Whitaker (1964–2019), boxing legend
John Paul Stevens (1920–2019), retired Supreme Court Justice
Art Neville (1937–2019), keyboardist and singer with the Neville Brothers and the Meters
Ernestine Romero (1987–2019), award-winning Tejano singer
Jerry Lawson (1944–2019), lead singer for the Persuasions
Chris Kraft (1924–2019), NASA's visionary first flight director
Nick Buoniconti (1940–2019), Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker
Rip Torn (1931–2019), "Men in Black" and "The Larry Sanders Show" star
Stephanie Niznik (1967–2019), actress played Nina on "Everwood"
David Hedison (1927–2019), "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" actor
Arte Johnson (1929–2019), "Laugh-In" star
Denise Nickerson (1957–2019), played Violet Beauregarde in "Willy Wonka"
Grant Thompson (1980–2019), YouTube star known as "The King of Random"
Cameron Boyce (1999–2019), star of Disney's "Descendants"
Rutger Hauer (1944–2019), "Blade Runner" star
Revisit last month's video:
SHARE
TWEET