RIP: Who We Lost in March 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
23 mins ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in March 2019.
Read the full Legacy obituaries for the lives stories of people featured in this video:
Luke Perry, star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale"
Jan-Michael Vincent, star of "Airwolf"
Keith Flint, frontman of The Prodigy
Nipsey Hussle, Grammy-nominated rapper
Kelly Catlin, U.S. Olympic cyclist
Janice Freeman, "The Voice" contestant
King Kong Bundy, WWE superstar
Elly Mayday, model and body positivity advocate
Hal Blaine, drummer who defined the pop music of a generation
Andre Williams, R&B singer known as the "Godfather of Rap"
Dan Blankenship, treasure hunter starred on "The Curse of Oak Island"
