RIP: Who We Lost in March 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in March 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the lives stories of people featured in this video:

Luke Perry, star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale"

Jan-Michael Vincent, star of "Airwolf"

Keith Flint, frontman of The Prodigy

Nipsey Hussle, Grammy-nominated rapper

Kelly Catlin, U.S. Olympic cyclist

Janice Freeman, "The Voice" contestant

King Kong Bundy, WWE superstar

Elly Mayday, model and body positivity advocate

Hal Blaine, drummer who defined the pop music of a generation

Andre Williams, R&B singer known as the "Godfather of Rap"

Dan Blankenship, treasure hunter starred on "The Curse of Oak Island"

