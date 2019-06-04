RIP: Who We Lost in May 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
22 mins ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in May 2019.
Doris Day (1922–2019), legendary actress and singer
Tim Conway (1933–2019), "The Carol Burnett Show" star
Bart Starr (1934–2019), legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback
Ashley Massaro (1979–2019), WWE superstar
Peggy Lipton (1946–2019), starred on "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks"
Rachel Held Evans (1981–2019), best-selling progressive Christian author
Niki Lauda (1949–2019), three-time Formula One champion
Charles Barksdale (2019), bass singer for The Dells
Leon Redbone (1949–2019), singer-guitarist known for his Tin Pan Alley-style
I.M. Pei (1917–2019), world-renowned architect
Peter Mayhew (1944–2019), Chewbacca in "Star Wars"
