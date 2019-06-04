RIP: Who We Lost in May 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in May 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of people featured in this video:

Doris Day (1922–2019), legendary actress and singer

Tim Conway (1933–2019), "The Carol Burnett Show" star

Bart Starr (1934–2019), legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback

Ashley Massaro (1979–2019), WWE superstar

Peggy Lipton (1946–2019), starred on "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks"

Rachel Held Evans (1981–2019), best-selling progressive Christian author

Niki Lauda (1949–2019), three-time Formula One champion

Charles Barksdale (2019), bass singer for The Dells

Leon Redbone (1949–2019), singer-guitarist known for his Tin Pan Alley-style

I.M. Pei (1917–2019), world-renowned architect

Peter Mayhew (1944–2019), Chewbacca in "Star Wars"

