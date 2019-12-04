RIP: Who We Lost in November 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
1 day ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in November 2019.
Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:
Michael J. Pollard (1939–2019), actor starred in "Bonnie and Clyde"
Charles Rogers (1981–2019), former Michigan State football legend
Goo Hara (1991–2019), K-Pop star
Laurel Griggs (2006–2019), Broadway actress appeared on SNL
Zeke Bratkowski (1931–2019), Bart Starr's backup
Rudy Boesch (1928–2019), Navy SEAL was a "Survivor" fan favorite
Brian Tarantina (1959–2019), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor
Ernest J. Gaines (1933–2019), celebrated novelist
Walter Mercado (1932–2019), popular Puerto Rican astrologer
Vera Clemente (2019), widow of baseball legend Roberto Clemente
Virginia Leith (1925–2019), starred in "The Brain That Wouldn't Die"
Fred Cox (1938–2019), Vikings kicker co-invented the Nerf football
Maria Perego (1923–2019), puppeteer created Topo Gigio
John Mann (1962–2019), lead singer of Spirit of the West
Harrison Dillard (1923–2019), four-time Olympic gold medal winner
