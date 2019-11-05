RIP: Who We Lost in October 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.

Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in 2019.

Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:

Diahann Carroll (1935–2019), pioneering actress starred in "Julia"

Elijah Cummings (1951–2019), Democratic U.S. Representative from Maryland

Karen Pendleton (1946–2019), original Disney Mouseketeer

Rip Taylor (1935–2019), zany comedian

Robert Forster (1941–2019), actor was Oscar-nominated for "Jackie Brown"

Sulli (1994–2019), K-pop star of girl group f(x)

John Clarke (1931–2019), longtime "Days of Our Lives" star

Willie Brown (1940–2019), Oakland Raiders legend

Bill Macy (1922–2019), starred on TV's "Maude"

Ginger Baker (1939–2019), influential drummer for Cream

John Conyers (1929–2019), longest-serving African American member of Congress in U.S. history

Robert Evans (1930–2019), legendary movie producer

John Witherspoon (1942–2019), "Friday" actor and comedian

