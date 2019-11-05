RIP: Who We Lost in October 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
7 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in 2019.
Read the full Legacy obituaries for the life stories of the people featured in this video:
Diahann Carroll (1935–2019), pioneering actress starred in "Julia"
Elijah Cummings (1951–2019), Democratic U.S. Representative from Maryland
Karen Pendleton (1946–2019), original Disney Mouseketeer
Rip Taylor (1935–2019), zany comedian
Robert Forster (1941–2019), actor was Oscar-nominated for "Jackie Brown"
Sulli (1994–2019), K-pop star of girl group f(x)
John Clarke (1931–2019), longtime "Days of Our Lives" star
Willie Brown (1940–2019), Oakland Raiders legend
Bill Macy (1922–2019), starred on TV's "Maude"
Ginger Baker (1939–2019), influential drummer for Cream
John Conyers (1929–2019), longest-serving African American member of Congress in U.S. history
Robert Evans (1930–2019), legendary movie producer
John Witherspoon (1942–2019), "Friday" actor and comedian
