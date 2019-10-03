RIP: Who We Lost in September 2019

Notable deaths you may have missed in the news headlines.
By: John Maxwell
11 hours ago
Join us in a look back at some of the most notable lives that ended in September 2019
Eddie Money (1949–2019), "Two Tickets to Paradise" singer
Ric Ocasek (1944–2019), lead singer of the Cars
LaShawn Daniels (1977–2019), songwriter for Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson
Cokie Roberts (1943–2019), legendary journalist with NPR and ABC News
Jose Jose (1948–2019), Mexico's "Prince of Song"
Carl Ruiz (1975–2019) , celebrity chef known for Food Network appearances
Suzanne Whang (1962–2019), former host of "House Hunters"
Carol Lynley (1942–2019), star of "The Poseidon Adventure"
Jessye Norman (1945–2019), Grammy-winning opera singer
Jarrid Wilson (1988–2019), megachurch pastor and mental health advocate
Barron Hilton (1927–2019), hotel heir and Los Angeles Chargers founder
Mike Stefanik (1958–2019) , nine-time NASCAR champion
Jeff Fenholt (1950–2019), original star of "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Broadway
T. Boone Pickens (1928–2019), legendary oil tycoon
Juanita Abernathy (1931–2019), civil rights leader
