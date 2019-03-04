Alabama Tornado Victims (2019)

At least 23 people are confirmed dead after powerful tornadoes moved through Southeast Alabama on Sunday afternoon. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed the fatalities and said there are a number of people missing. Agencies from Alabama and Georgia are working on the search and recovery effort. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Twitter, “Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today.” “Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected.”

The worst of the damage from the tornadoes happened in mobile home communities. Sheriff Jones told the Washington Post, “These people are tough, resilient people, and it’s knocked them down. “But they’ll be back.”

