Algeria Military Plane Crash Victims (2018)

The deadliest plane crash since 2014

An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, according to multiple news sources. 257 people died in the crash.

The Algerian defense ministry said most of the people who died were military personnel and their families. Ten crew members were also killed.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has declared three days of national mourning, according to the BBC.

The plane, an Ilyushin Il-76, crashed on Wednesday morning, soon after taking off from Boufarik military airport, near the capital city of Algiers. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This plane crash is the deadliest in the world since July, 2014, when 298 people were killed when Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

It is the deadliest in Algeria since 2014, when another military plane, carrying 77 people, crashed in the northeast of the country.

