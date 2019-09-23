Andre Emmett (1982 - 2019), Texas Tech basketball legend

College star played in the NBA and BIG3 league

Andre Emmett was a basketball legend at Texas Tech University. He was their second all-time leading scorer and an All-American selection in 2004. He played at Tech under head coach Bobby Knight. He was drafted number 35 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies but only played in a handful of NBA games. He then played internationally and recently was a star in the BIG3 league, finishing second in scoring last season.

Died: Monday, September 23, 2019. (Who else died on September 23?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 37 from a gunshot wound following an altercation outside his residence early Monday morning, according to Dallas police.

What they said about him: "The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around." - The BIG# League

"In shock this morning. It always hurts a little more when bad things happen to good people like Andre Emmett." - Ice Cube

"Former @TexasTechMBB star, @NBA player & Dallas legend, Andre Emmett, died today. Got to know him really well at @SMUBasketball Crum Center where he worked out in off-season. Very kind & friendly to all the ballers there. I am very, very sad right now. It hits hard. RIP, Dre." - ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla

