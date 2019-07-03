Arte Johnson (1929 - 2019), “Laugh-In” star

Known for playing a variety of colorful characters on the hip comedy show

Arte Johnson was one of the stars on the hip comedy sketch show “Laugh-In.” He created many memorable hilarious characters on “Laugh-In” including Wolfgang, an ex-German soldier who would mutter, “Verry interesting” and a lecherous old man who would proposition an old lady on a park bench, played by Ruth Buzzi. Johnson got his show business start on Broadway and then moved to Los Angeles. He appeared on many TV series including memorable roles on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Bewitched.”

Died: Wednesday, July 03, 2019. (Who else died on July 3?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 90.

On his knack for improv: "I worked off the top of my head most of the time." "I did a lot of ad lib. And it wasn't that I was writing for myself, because the writers would present a program and a set-up for me, and they would give me four or five examples. Then, in my own head, I would conjure five or six different things." – 2005 interview with Bill Dana

What they said about him: “So grateful that I got to enjoy the comedy of Arte Johnson. He was the catchphrase king of my youth.” – Actor Jon Cryer

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

