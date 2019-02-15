Aurora, Illinois Shooting Victims (2019)

At least five people were killed

Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois. Aurora is 40 miles west of Chicago. There is little information on the victims at this time. The gunman was killed by police.

Five police officers were wounded rushing into the scene. Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman said, “Thank you for running towards gunfire and putting your lives in danger to protect those inside the business.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made a statement: “There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hope, their dreams, and their futures. There are no words to express our gratitude to the officers who were wounded in the line of duty as they responded to the gravest kind of danger they could face.”

