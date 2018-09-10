Bill Daily (1927 – 2018), comedic TV sidekick

Co-starred on “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show”

Bill Daily (1927 – 2018) was an actor and comedian who left a lasting impression as astronaut Major Roger Healy in “I Dream of Jeanne” and pilot and next-door-neighbor Howard Borden in “The Bob Newhart Show.” His co-stars appreciated that his performances were rarely showy and always in service to the script, and audiences responded to his natural warmth.

We invite you to share condolences for Bill Daily in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 (Who else died on September 4?)

Details of death: Died at his son’s home in Santa Fe, N.M., of natural causes at the age of 91.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Respected colleague: He met Bob Newhart when both were up-and-coming comedians in Chicago during the 1950s. Newhart later tapped him to play his neighbor in “The Bob Newhart Show.”

Notable quote: “I was doing Bob Hope (in “I Dream of Jeannie). I got to do that for Bob Hope at Steve Allen’s party. He said, ‘I love ‘I Dream of Jeannie.’’ I said, ‘I’m doing you!” he told the Archive of American Television

What people said about him: “Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed. Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I’m so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal.” —Barbara Eden, star of “I Dream of Jeannie”

“He was our bullpen guy – you could always go to him. He was one of the most positive people I’ve ever known. I will miss him dearly.” —Bob Newhart

Full obituary: Albuquerque Journal

Related lives:

- 1960s Sitcom Stars photo gallery

- 1970s Sitcom Stars photo gallery

- Tom Poston (1921 - 2007), “The Bob Newhart Show” actor

- Marcia Wallace (1942 - 2013), “The Bob Newhart Show” actor

- Larry Hagman (1931 - 2012) , “I Dream of Jeannie” star