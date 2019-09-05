Bobby Dillon (1930–2019), legendary Packers safety

Career leader in interceptions for Green Bay was blind in one eye

Bobby Dillon was a legendary Green Bay Packer’s safety who holds the team’s career record for interceptions with 52. He starred for the Packers from 1952 until 1959, grabbing four interceptions in a memorable Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions in 1953. Amazingly, Dillon played with only one eye, he lost one from two childhood accidents. He was named All-Pro four times and is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and was nominated to the PRFA’s Hall of Very Good class in 2011. He was an All-American for the University of Texas in college.

Died: Thursday, August 22, 2019 (Who else died on August 22?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 89 from dementia, his daughter, Karen Gooch, told the New York Times.

What they said about him: "He and Willie Wood were the two best safeties we ever had here. When Lombardi came here, he talked about Bobby being the best defensive back in the league at that time." —Dave Hanner, former Packers defensive tackle, told packers.com

“I was never against him man-to-man, but he happened to be one of the best centerfielders who ever played the game. Bobby Dillon was one of the most superior athletes you’ll ever find in the NFL. He had tremendous speed. Great brains. Great range. Great instinct.” —NFL Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Barry said in 2013, according to packers.com

Full obituary: Green Bay Press Gazette

