Brad McQuaid (1968–2019), “EverQuest” video game designer

Brad McQuaid was a video game designer who was key in shaping the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) “EverQuest.” The fantasy game launched in 1999 and continues to be played today. At its peak in the early 2000s it had 550,000 subscribers. The game was inspired by tabletop and text-based role-playing games and used the internet to join hundreds of gamers together to simultaneously play in a 3-D medieval fantasy realm. “EverQuest” paved the way for other MMORPGs like “World of Warcraft.”

McQuaid continued to explore the MMORPG genre with his next game, “Vanguard: Saga of Heroes,” and was currently working on a new game, “Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen,” at the time of his death.

Died: Monday, November 18, 2019 (Who else died on November 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 51.

What people said about him: “Brad was a visionary, a mentor, an artist, a trailblazer, a friend, a husband, a father. He touched thousands of lives with his dreams and concepts. He changed the landscape of video games forever. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered in life and in Pantheon.” —BenD wrote on the Patheon forums on behalf of Pantheon developer Visionary Realms.

“This is such a sad day. There’s not many people that truly inspired a generation to imagine more. @Aradune (McQuaid’s Twitter handle) is one of those people. On behalf of our little fansite and community, our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family and coworkers at @VisionaryRealms”—Pantheon Crafters Twitter

