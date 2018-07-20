Branson Tour Boat Accident Victims (2018)

A sudden storm overwhelmed the vehicle

At least 17 people have died after a tour boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, according to multiple news sources.

The amphibious tour boat, operated by Ride the Ducks Branson, was carrying 31 people, including children, when a sudden storm struck the area. High winds and waves were witnessed in videos recorded from other boats in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot covey how profoundly our hearts are breaking,” read a statement published on bransonducks.com

The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Branson is a popular tourist destination in southwest Missouri.

