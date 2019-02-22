Brody Stevens (1970 – 2019), comedian

Popular comedian in LA comedy clubs appeared in “Hangover”

Brody Stevens was a Los Angeles based comedian who appeared in the movies “Hangover” and “Due Date.” He was popular in the Los Angeles comedy club circuit, known for his energetic sets. Stevens performed as a warm up act for television shows including “Chelsea Lately.” He was found dead in his home Friday afternoon, the cause of death is under investigation.

Died: February 22, 2019 (Who else died on February 22?)

Details of death: Died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 48.

Tributes from fellow comics:

"Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul." - Bob Saget on Twitter

“I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered.” - Whitney Cummings on Twitter

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

