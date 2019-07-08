Cameron Boyce (1999–2019), star of Disney's "Descendants"

His other notable roles included TV's "Jessie" and the "Grown Ups" movie series

Cameron Boyce was best known for starring as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants." His television debut came when he was just 9, with a recurring role on "General Hospital: Night Shift," and he later had starring roles in "Jessie" and "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything." He played Adam Sandler's son in the movies "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2," as well as appearing in "Mirrors" and "Eagle Eye." His family told press that Boyce died from "a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Died: July 6, 2019 (Who else died on July 6?)

Details of death: Died at home in Los Angeles of a seizure at the age of 20.

A heart for helping others: Boyce wanted to make a difference in the lives of others, and he became a philanthropist from a young age. Among the causes he promoted was Thirst Project, for which he raised more than $30,000 last year to help build wells in the African nation Eswatini.

Notable quote: “I'm following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back. It's the greatest way to fulfill yourself. Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren't many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else's life positively changes yours for the better as well.” —from a 2019 interview with Haute Living

What people said about him: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.” —Adam Sandler

“Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high. God's best Angel.” —Skai Jackson, Boyce's "Jessie" costar

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him.” —Kenny Ortega, director of "Descendants"

