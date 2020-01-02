Carlos De Leon (1959 - 2019), Puerto Rican boxing legend

Four-time cruiserweight world champion

Carlos De Leon was a Puerto Rican boxing legend who was a four-time cruiserweight world champion. He was the first cruiserweight to win the title twice and then he took it back two more times. He first won the title when he beat Marvin Camel in 1980. After becoming cruiserweight champion a third time, he lost the title to boxing legend Evander Holyfield who had moved down to cruiserweight. He won it back for a record fourth time against Sammy Reeson in 1989. Later, he coached boxers in Buffalo, New York.

Died: Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (Who else died on January 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 60.

What they said about him: “The WBC boxing family is sad to report the sudden passing away of one of the greatest cruiser weight champions, Carlos De Leon, we join his family in grief. May he Rest In Peace. Adiós Campeón.” - WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman

