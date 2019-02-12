Carmen Argenziano (1943 - 2019), "Stargate SG-1" actor

Actor best known for role of Jacob Carter in "Stargate SG-1"

Carmen Argenziano was an actor best known for his role as Jacob Carter in “Stargate SG-1.” Other notable television projects included recurring roles in “Booker,” “Melrose Place,” “L.A. Law,” and “CSI: NY.” On the big screen, Argenziano had small but notable roles in films including “The Godfather Part II” and “Broken Arrow.” He won a Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Award for his onstage work in “A Prayer for My Daughter.”

Died: February 10, 2019 (Who else died on February 10?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 75.

Notable quote: “[A]ctors do enjoy death scenes! It's kind of challenging. It's something we love to explore, because it's inevitable for all of us. I was ready. I was ready for the end of a wonderful experience, yeah.” —Argenziano on filming the death of his “Stargate SG-1” character, in an interview with GateWorld

What people said about him: “Lost a true gentleman yesterday. A very good actor but an even better person. Spent a lot of time working together on #stargatesg1 and he never failed to make me laugh. Sad news.” —“Stargate SG-1” costar Tony Amendola

“Devastated at the loss of a remarkable man. The kind of person who leaves a fingerprint on your heart. #RIP Sweet Carmen. May flights of angels carry you on.” —“Stargate SG-1” costar Amanda Tapping

