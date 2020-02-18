Caroline Flack (1979 - 2020), former UK “Love Island” host

She hosted the reality dating show for five seasons

Caroline Flack was the host of the reality show “Love Island” on the British television network ITV for five seasons. On “Love Island,” singles move into a villa together hoping to find a romantic relationship. Flack hosted the show from 2015 until December, 2019, when she stepped down after being charged with assault against her boyfriend, pro tennis player Lewis Burton. Burton wanted the charges dropped but the prosecution continued. Before hosting “Love Island,” she appeared on the reality shows “The Xtra Factor” and “Strictly Come Dancing.”

We invite you to share condolences for Caroline Flack in our Guest Book.

Died: Saturday, February 15, 2020. (Who else died on February 15?)

Details of death: Died by suicide at the age of 40, according to her family and family lawyer.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

What they said about her: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.” - ITV spokesman

Caroline Flack Tribute Video:

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

Related lives:

Reality TV stars: Photos

Beth Chapman, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star

Clark Gable III (1988 – 2019), hosted reality show “Cheaters”