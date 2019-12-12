Chris Cotton (2019), Comedy Central comedian

Co-starred on the network’s “Every Damn Day”

Chris Cotton was a comedian who co-starred on Comedy Central’s online show “Every Damn Day.” The Philadelphia native made many appearances at the city’s Raven Lounge as part of Center City Comedy. Last year, he became a co-writer and star of “Every Damn Day” as part of the network’s Creators Program. He hosted the red carpet for Comedy Central’s roast of Bruce Willis in 2018. He and his wife Erica were expecting their first child in February. A GoFundMe page has been set up with donations going to Erica and her family.

Died: Wednesday, December 11, 2019. (Who else died on December 11?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 32.

What they said about him: “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed.” - Comedy Central Statement

“Chris, Thank you for always being an amazing ambassador and advocate for Philly comedy, for being an excellent mentor to many comics, and always caring more than you needed to.” - Helium Comedy Club

“A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him. I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.” - Comedian Hannibal Buress



