Chris Doleman (1961 - 2020), Hall of Fame defensive end

The elite pass rusher was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection

Chris Doleman was an NFL Hall of Fame defensive end who had over 150 quarterback sacks during his career. He played 10 of his 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He also played with the Falcons and the 49ers. Doleman was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and had 22 sacks during the 1989 season. He was a defensive star at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Vikings. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Died: Tuesday January 28, 2020. (Who else died on January 28?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 58 from brain cancer.

What they said about him: "The Minnesota Vikings express our deepest sympathies to Chris Doleman's family and friends upon his passing," the team said in a statement. "Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit. Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

“Tough week.... Lost another great in Chris Doleman. He was there for me and my family when my dad was going through his tough times. I appreciate his love and the way he helped. Just unreal..... I’ll never question HIS plan. Just know we will all miss you Chris.” - Former NFL running back Cam Heyward

“Chris Doleman... man..... he was an artist. One of the best to ever do it. Ultimate respect for his game. RIP.” - Former NFL defensive end Chris Long

