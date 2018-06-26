Constance Adams (2018), pioneering space architect

Named a National Geographic Emerging Explorer

Space architect Constance Adams, a National Geographic Emerging Explorer, has died from cancer at the age of 53, according to National Geographic Magazine.

Adams was known for her work on human exploration of space and the solar system.

Adams discussed her desire to help our planet through her projects to National Geographic.

“What I’m trying to do is to do this in as good a way as possible,” she said. “To do it gently, to do it well, and to take the things that we’re learning while figuring out how to do it… sustainably and apply them to the way we’re living here.”

She was named a National Geographic Emerging Explorer in 2005. The awards based program recognizes those who are making breakthroughs or are rising stars in a particular field.

Adams obtained a Master’s degree in Architecture from Yale University. After working overseas, she came back to the U.S. to work for NASA.

Her first project for NASA was designing a prototype surface habitat for Mars.

She won several awards for her work at NASA which included designing a transit spacecraft for planetary exploration, and a next-generation space shuttle.

Adams had a love for earth and it showed in her work.

She told National Geographic, “My daughter asked me for some tuna one day a couple of years ago, and I’m like, oh sure – and then I’m standing in front of half a freaking aisle of tuna fish. It’s all canned! In metal! A non-renewable metal resource. I’m standing in front of the whole thing and weeping, no doubt to the consternation of dozens of other customers,” she recalled. “And I came home and said, ‘You’re going to have to learn to like peanut butter.’”

