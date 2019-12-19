Couple married 70 years dies minutes apart

Les and Freda Austin had a lifetime love...

Les and Freda Austin had a lifetime love. Both 90 years old, they had spent most of their long lives with each other – they were married for 70 years. They did everything together, family members said.

Earlier this month, Les and Freda’s journey together came to an end. But like everything else in their loving marriage, they took their last step side by side.

On December 6, the Austins, both in failing health, entered hospice at the same time and were given beds side by side. The following day, both died, just 20 minutes apart. After a lifetime of making memories together, neither Les nor Freda had to spend long without their true love.

We invite you to share condolences for Les and Freda Austin in our Guest Book.

Read the full story in the Detroit News.