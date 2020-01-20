David Olney (1948 - 2020), acclaimed singer-songwriter

The Americana musician died while performing on stage

Acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter David Olney died while performing on stage at the 30A Folk Fest in Florida. According to fellow musicians, Olney was in the middle of a song when he said, “I’m sorry,” and put his chin to his chest. Musician Scott Miller said on Facebook, "He never dropped his guitar or fell (off) his stool, it was as easy and gentle as he was.” Olney had a loyal following and had recorded over 20 albums. His songs were covered by Emmy Lou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, and Steve Earle.

We invite you to share condolences for David Olney in our Guest Book.

Died: Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Who else died on January 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 71 while performing on stage at a music festival in Florida.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: "David was loved and highly respected by all who knew him including his fellow musicians and his multitude of fans." - 30A Festival producer Russel Carter

Full obituary: CNN

Related lives:

Norma Tanega (1939 – 2019), folk singer known for “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog”

Folk Singers Photo Gallery

Lee Hays: Weaving Folk Music