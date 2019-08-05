Dayton Shooting Victims (2019)

Nine people are dead and at least 27 injured in the third mass shooting within a week

Nine people were killed early Sunday morning, and at least 27 more injured, in a shooting in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio.

It was the third mass shooting in the United States within the past week, following tragic incidents at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and a festival in Gilroy, California.

(Click here to offer condolences for the victims in El Paso.)

(Click here to offer condolences for the victims in Gilroy.)

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in an official statement. “We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families.”

The governor also commended the Dayton Police and other first responders for their “their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy” and ordered flags — already at half-staff in remembrance of Saturday’s El Paso shooting victims — to remain in that position in honor of those lost in Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV have identified the following victims:

“Dayton has been through more than we could ever have imagined this year,” said Dayton mayor Nan Whaley, noting that the city recently experienced a major tornado outbreak that left one dead and 12 injured. She praised the community for its resilience — “I’m sure Dayton will rise to this challenge as we always have” — but wondered: “We have suffered two tragedies in Dayton this year, but one was avoidable. This same tragedy has been inflicted on our nation 250 times this year alone. When is enough, enough?”

The tragedy marks the third mass shooting in Ohio within two years, following a September 2018 shooting in Cincinnati and an April 2016 shooting in Pike County. In February 2012, three students died at a shooting in Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News has compiled a list of several ways people can help support the families and communities impacted by the tragedy.

We invite you to share condolences for the Dayton shooting victims in our Guest Book.