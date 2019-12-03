D.C. Fontana (1939 -2019), pioneering “Star Trek” writer

Dorothy “D.C.” Fontana was the story editor on the original “Star Trek” television series who created much of the formative character story of Mr. Spock, including his half-human, half-Vulcan parentage. She wrote many classic episodes of the beloved sci-fi series, including “Journey to Babel” and “This Side of Paradise.” Fontana also wrote for many other iconic TV shows including “Bonanza,” “Kung Fu,” “Buck Rogers,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” and “Dallas,” and eventually helped shape Star Trek’s rebirth as a writer for “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine.”

Died: Monday, December 2, 2019. (Who else died on December 2?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 80.

To boldly go: In an era when women were rarely empowered on TV writing staffs, Fontana’s role as story editor for a series that changed the face of pop culture was a pioneering one. As StarTrek.com noted, she “helped blaze a trail for female writers in sci-fi television.”

What they said about D.C. Fontana: "She was the single greatest story-editor I have ever had the privilege and honor of working with.... she knew what makes a script work as if it was as simple for her as breathing.... She had a way with character that few other writers have matched — and she set the standard for all of us who followed.... Dorothy Fontana made the world a better place for having been part of it and there is no better legacy than that." —David Gerrold, original Star Trek screenwriter

“The legendary writer who brought many of ‘Star Trek’s’ greatest episodes to life.” —The official “Star Trek” website

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Dorothy "D.C." Fontana, one of the seminal writer-producers of STAR TREK on TV. Her work shaped much of what we now take for granted about Trek — Vulcans in particular. #RIP Dorothy. May your work and memory live on as a blessing.” —David Mack, author

“She was a pioneer. Her work will continue to influence for generations to come.” —William Shatner

