Deanna Lund (1937 – 2018), “Land of the Giants” star

Played Valerie Scott on the Irwin Allen science-fiction series

Deanna Lund, actress who starred on the Science-Fiction TV series “Land of the Lost,” has died at the age of 81, according to The Hollywood Reporter and other news sources.

Lund’s daughter, actress and author Michele Matheson, told The Hollywood Reporter that Lund died Friday, June 22, 2018, from pancreatic cancer.

Lund starred as party girl Valerie Scott on “Land of the Giants.” The Irwin Allen series aired on ABC from 1968 until 1970.

She married her “Land of the Giants” co-star Don Matheson in 1970. They divorced in 1980 but their daughter Michele told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that the pair remained great friends.

Lund took up acting at Rollins College in Florida. She moved to Hollywood and appeared in the 1965 movie, “Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine.” She played the Riddler’s moll on an episode of “Batman.”

Get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

Lund had roles in two Elvis Presley movies, “Paradise, Hawaiian Style,” and “Spinout,” and starred opposite Frank Sinatra in “Tony Rome.”

After “Land of the Giants,” she appeared on the TV shows “Love, American Style,” and “The Waltons.” Her later movie credits included “Hustle” with Burt Reynolds and “Hardly Working” with Jerry Lewis.

In addition to Michele, she is survived by her daughter Kimberly and son Randy along with seven grandchildren.

We invite you to share condolences for Deanna Lund in her Guest Book.