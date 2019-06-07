Dennis Day (1948 – 2018), Original Disney Mouseketeer

After disappearing in July 2018, the Disney child star has been found dead

Dennis Day was one of the original Mouseketeers, appearing on Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club" during its first two seasons from 1955 through 1957. He was one of the first cast members hired for the show, having auditioned with his sister in a dance routine, and he was placed on the show's prestigious Red Team. He appeared in reunion specials in 1968 and 1980. Later in life, he worked for the Living History Centre and performed in Renaissance fairs. He worked for Harry & David and, along with his husband, Ernie Caswell, developed a line of win-flavored jellies and jams. His death is being reported now, though he had been missing since July 2018.

Died: circa July 2018

Details of death: Died after disappearing at the age of 75.

Day's disappearance: Day was reported missing last summer after failing to visit Caswell in the hospital. The search for Day became national news in February 2019, when it was covered on "Dateline NBC." Although police had searched his home earlier, it wasn't until April 2019 that his remains were found on his property. They were later identified as belonging to Day.

What people said about him: “It's been a long wait. We have tears of sadness, but also tears of happiness that we finally have closure.” —niece Janel Showers

“I've never met a more authentically true-to-themselves individual.” —friend Sylvia McRae

