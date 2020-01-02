Don Larsen (1929 - 2019), legendary Yankees pitcher

The only person to ever pitch a World Series perfect game

Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history. On October 8, 1956, he took the mound in game 5 of the World Series for the Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Larsen needed only 97 pitches to get every single Dodger out and lead the Yankees to a win in that game. They would go on to win the World Series over the Dodgers in 7 games. He was an unlikely pitcher to get a World Series perfect game, he lost more games than he won in his career and never won more than 11 games in a season but it all came together on that magical day. Larsen pitched for 8 different teams before retiring in 1967.

Died: Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (Who else died on January 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 90.

Larsen on his perfect game "They can never break my record," Larsen said of his game. "The best they can do is tie it. Oct. 8, 1956, was a mystical trip through fantasyland. Sometimes I still wonder whether it really all happened." - according to ESPN

What they said about him: "Don's perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, encapsulating a storied era of Yankees success and ranking among the greatest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history." "The unmitigated joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the game's final out will forever hold a secure place in Yankees lore. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field." - New York Yankees statement

