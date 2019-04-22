Easter bombing of Christian churches in Sri Lanka

A terror attack on Easter Sunday in various Sri Lanka locations has left 290 people dead and hundreds injured. Multiple suicide bombers detonated bombs at three churches and three hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. Most of the victims were from Sri Lanka but some who were killed are from foreign countries including the United States and England. Tuesday has been declared a national day of mourning in Sri Lanka.

The U.S. State Department had confirmed that four Americans were killed in the attack. One American has been identified, Dieter Kowalski, from Denver, who was in Sri Lanka for his job as a senior technical operations lead at Pearson, an educational publishing firm. The company confirmed his death in a statement from CEO John Fallon on Monday; “Colleagues who knew Dieter well talk about how much fun he was to be around, how big-hearted and full-spirited he was. ... In these desperately difficult days, let’s honor Dieter by showing that love ourselves, by taking extra care of each other — at work, at home and in our communities."

