Edith Gonzalez (1964 – 2019), Mexican telenovela star

Her popular telenovelas included "Salome" and "Doña Barbara"

Edith Gonzalez was a telenovela star best known for her starring role on the Mexican program "Salome." She had leading roles in more than a dozen other telenovelas, including "Cielo Rojo," "Doña Barbara," "La Academia," and "Camaleones." Most recently, she was a judge on the Mexican reality program "This Is My Style."

Died: June 13, 2019 (Who else died on June 13?)

Details of death: Died in Mexico City of ovarian cancer at the age of 54.

Her battle with cancer: Gonzalez was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. She was open about her diagnosis, posting a selfie from her hospital bed to share the news with her fans. She continued to keep them updated as her cancer went into remission and then recently returned. She spoke about her surgeries and hair loss, and she shared information about cancer prevention.

Notable quote: “I am not a warrior, I am a lover of life.” —Gonzalez in a 2017 interview with Hola! magazine, discussing her fight with cancer.

Remembered by her fans on social media: “Growing up in a Mexican household, she was the one novella actress you just had to watch. I'm sad to see the news of her passing. She was an amazing woman and actress. Mi mas sentido pesame a su familia. Que descanse en paz R.I.P.” —Twitter user Nenny21

“My heart is broken over the passone of one of my fave actresses – Edith Gonzalez. She was a legendary actress and I'll miss seeing her on my screen. The passion, strength, beauty and resilience she could convey with just one look is unparalleled by Mexico's current 'stars' RIP” —Twitter user sequins4thought

“So sad. Growing up in a Mexican household it's almost impossible to not see a telenovela in the background. Even as a child I noticed Edith Gonzalez always played strong, badass female characters and NOT the damsel in distress trope which infested the genre. RIP, Queen.” —Twitter user PaullysTweets13

“I used to watch Corazon Salvaje with mi wela and thought Edith Gonzalez was beautiful and fearless and I loved her! RIP la reina.” —Twitter user yargoddess

