Elijah Cummings (1951 – 2019), Democratic U.S. Representative from Maryland

He served in Congress for 12 terms, most recently elected in 2018

Elijah Cummings was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat representing Maryland. He was elected to twelve terms in Congress, most recently in the 2018 election.

He has died October 17, 2019 of complications of longstanding health problems at the age of 68, according to his spokeswoman.

We invite you to share condolences for Elijah Cummings in our Guest Book.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.