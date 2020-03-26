Fred “Curly” Neal (1942 - 2020), Harlem Globetrotters legend

Known for his amazing ball handling skill

Fred “Curly” Neal was a Harlem Globetrotters legend, delighting crowds for 22 years with his ball handling skill and big smile. Neal played basketball at Johnson C. Smith University, averaging 23 points a game. He played on the Globetrotters from 1963 until 1985 and was a fan favorite. He would dribble through the other team, daring them to steal the ball and was a dead- on shooter. He was nicknamed “Curly” after the bald headed member of the Three Stooges. He appeared in the Harlem Globetrotters cartoon in the 1970s and a TV-Movie with the cast of “Gilligan’s Island.” His number 22 was retired and hung in the rafters at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

We invite you to share condolences for Fred “Curly” Neal in our Guest Book.

Details of death: Died at the age of 77 at his home in Texas

Died: Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Who else died on March 26?)

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “His basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.” “He always made time for his many fans and inspired millions.” - Harlem Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn

“Hard to express how much joy Curly Neal brought to my life growing up. RIP to a legend....” -Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr

“For those who say the game has evolved? I say what’s old is new again! Distance Shot making and dribbling is back!! #CurlyNeal and #MarcusHaynes taught me how to dribble.” - NBA legend Isiah Thomas

“I met Curly several times & he was a talented showman .Curly put a smile on the face of millions of fans of all ages all over the world . May Curly RIP” - Basketball announcer Dick Vitale

Full obituary: New York Daily News

Related Lives:

The Harlem Globetrotters: Making it Look Easy

Kobe Bryant (1978 – 2020), basketball superstar