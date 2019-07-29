Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victims (2019)

Three people were killed in a shooting at a festival in Northern California Sunday night

Three people were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday, July 28. At least 15 others were injured.

Among the people killed was 6-year-old Stephen Romero. His mother and grandmother were injured. Authorities have not yet released further information on the victims of the shooting.

The festival is a popular annual event in the Northern California town, attracting more than 100,000 people over three days. This year’s festival was near its end as shots were fired Sunday evening.

The gunman was killed by police within minutes of the shooting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated: “This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

