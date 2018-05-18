Havana Plane Crash Victims (2018)

At least 100 people have died

At least 100 people have died following the crash of a Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737-200 near Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport, on Friday, May 18, 2018, according to CNN.

The plane crashed on takeoff. Its destination was the Cuban city of Holguin. The flight was operated by Cuba’s national airline, Cubana de Aviacion. Media reports claim 104 to 110 people were believed to be on board.

Three passengers survived the crash and were in critical condition, according to Cuba’s state-run newspaper, Granma.

