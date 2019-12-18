Herman Boone (1935 - 2019), “Remember the Titans” football coach

Led the newly integrated T.C. Williams High School team to a state championship

Herman Boone was the high school football coach immortalized in the hit movie “Remember the Titans.” Denzel Washington played Boone in the film, released in 2000. T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, was first integrated for the 1971 school year which was Boone’s first year as head coach. He brought the team together through racial tension with assistant coach Bill Yoast, who was white, leading them to an undefeated season and the 1971 Virginia state championship.

Died: Wednesday, December 18, 2019. (Who else died on December 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 84, according to the T.C. Williams High School boosters.

What they said about him: ” Coach Herman Boone has passed. He was a pioneer and led his team to State Championship, as depicted in Remember the Titans. Condolences to his family and former players including my cousins David and Donald Green who played for this legendary coach. RIP!” - Scott A. Williams on Twitter

“We are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the Titans community will never forget his contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share your stories and memories of him with us.” - Alexandria Public Schools

“Just saw where Herman Boone passed away today. Remember the Titans will forever be one of my favorite movies. I’m extremely grateful I had the opportunity to meet him!” - Coach Shankle – Poteau High School football coach

