Hubert Green (1946 – 2018), Hall of Fame golfer

Won the U.S. Open in 1977

Hall of Fame golfer Hubert Green, who won a U.S. Open playing portions of the final round despite a threat against his life, has died. He was 71.

Green won the 1977 U.S. Open and the 1985 PGA Championship in a career that included 19 PGA Tour victories and four on the seniors circuit. The PGA Tour announced that Green died Tuesday after battling throat cancer.

Green held a one-stroke lead at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he completed the 14th hole of the final round of the U.S. Open.

He then was notified by tournament officials they had received a threat saying he would be shot when he reached the 15th green.

He chose to continue playing and even birdied the 16th hole before finishing with a one-stroke victory.

Green was a member of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams and never lost a singles match. He was the PGA Tour rookie of the Year in 1971.

