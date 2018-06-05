Hugh Dane (1942 – 2018), Actor played Hank the Security Guard on “The Office”

Also appeared in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Bridesmaids"

Hugh Dane, the actor best-known for playing Hank the security guard in “The Office,” has died, according to multiple news sources. He was 75.

Dane had died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, according to a Facebook post by The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center. No cause of death was given.

Dane played the serious guard who kept watch over the building that housed the Dunder Mifflin paper company’s Scranton office. Though he was rarely the center of attention, he became a fan favorite and went on to appear in 22 episodes between 2005 and 2013.

It was the perhaps the most recognizable role for the veteran character actor. Dane’s first screen credit, according to IMDb, was a 1990 episode of “Hunter.” He appeared on popular shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” had a recurring role on the series “Roc,” and was seen in movies like “Bridesmaids.”

“The Office” co-star Rainn Wilson paid tribute to Dane in a tweet, “RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: innercityculturalcenter.org”

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 9th in Los Angeles to remember the husband, father, grandfather and friend.

