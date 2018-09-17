Hurricane Florence Victims (2018)

At least 20 people have died

The Charlotte Observer reports that, as of Sept. 17, at least 20 people have died as a result of Hurricane Florence. The dangerous tropical storm made landfall in North Carolina on September 14th and then pushed through the Southeast. Authorities are telling people in the area to still be alert for the possibility of river flooding.

Hurricane Florence is the wettest tropical depression ever in North Carolina. Some areas have received over 30 inches of rain. Officials warned people not to drive through floodwaters, even if they appear shallow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation advised drivers not to travel through the state at this time.

Some of the victims of the storm include a one year old boy who was tragically lost in floodwaters, a man who was trying to plug in a generator, and another infant killed when a tree fell on the family’s mobile home. Other fatalities were from drowning, trees falling, and downed power lines. Not all the victims have been identified yet.

Numerous emergency-relief organizations are currently working to bring aid to the millions of people affected by Florence. The NFL’s Carolina Panthers are selling a t-shirt where all the proceeds will go towards disaster relief. You can purchase the shirt at CAREolinas.com.

The Observer Chronicle has published a list of the disaster-response groups whose Florence relief efforts are in need of support, ranging from local food banks to the Salvation Army to animal shelters. You can access the entire charity list here and choose which specific group or groups you may wish to support.

