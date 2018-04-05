Isao Takahata (1935 – 2018), acclaimed anime director

Director of “Grave of the Fireflies” and “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.”

Isao Takahata, legendary anime director, has died at the age of 82, according to multiple news sources.

Yahoo Japan reported that he died at his home after a decline in health from heart issues.

Takahata directed the acclaimed 1988 anime war drama film “Grave of the Fireflies.” He received an Academy Award nomination in 2015 for directing the animated movie “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.”

Click to get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

He was co-founder of the important Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli. He started the studio with Hayao Miyazaki in 1985. Earlier, he worked for Toei Animation.

He also directed the comedy “My Neighbors the Yamadas,” and the environmental drama “Pom Poko.”

“Grave of the Fireflies” is about two siblings trying to survive during the final months of World War II. It has been described by critics as one of the most powerful war films.

We invite you to share condolences for Isao Takahata in his Guest Book.