Jack Burns (1933 - 2020), comedy partner of George Carlin and Avery Schreiber

Played Warren on “The Andy Griffith Show” and was a writer for “The Muppet Show”

Jack Burns was a comedian and actor who was in popular comic duos with George Carlin and Avery Schreiber in the 1960s. Burns and Carlin had a popular album titled “Burns and Carlin: At the Playboy Club Tonight.” Burns and Schreiber were popular guests on TV variety shows. After Don Knotts left “The Andy Griffith Show” after season 5, Burns replaced his popular Barney Fife character as inept deputy sheriff Warren. A tough role to follow, the character was not popular with fans and he was fired midway through season 6. Burns became a head writer for “The Muppet Show” and co-wrote “The Muppet Movie.” He also appeared on the comedy sketch show “Fridays” and was a voice actor for many animation series.

Died: Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Who else died on January 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 86.

What they said about him: "A foundational piece of the Carlin legacy has gone to the big comedy club in the sky. Jack was one of the sharpest ***** I knew. He shaped my father’s mind in unique ways. RIP Jack Burns.” - George Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin

“Jack Burns was a comedy giant when I was growing up - partners with both George Carlin and Avery Schreiber - head writer for the Muppets, Flip Wilson, and Andy Kaufman’s crazy episodes of Fridays - R.I.P. “Yeah.” “Huh?” “Yeah.” “Huh?” - “Dolemite Is My Name” producer/writer Larry Karaszewski

